LIVE! Dawoodi Bohra head to be given Nishan-e-Pakistan





The announcement of the award comes as an acknowledgement of Dr Saiduddin's services, according to a statement by Pakistan President Arif Alvi, who approved the conferment on Wednesday.





The date for the investiture ceremony was, however, not made public. Nishan-e-Pakistan or the Grand Cross of the Order of Pakistan is the highest civilian honour awarded for services of highest distinction to the national interest of Pakistan.





It is equivalent to Nishan-e-Haider, the highest military gallantry award. President Alvi approved the conferment of the civil award under Article 259 (2) of the Constitution and the Decorations Act 1975.





Each year, the announcement of awards is made on August 14, Pakistan's Independence Day, and the awards are conferred next year on Pakistan National Day, observed on March 23.





But in special cases, these dates are not followed and the investiture can be arranged anytime.





Dr Saifuddin, the head of the Dawoodi Bohra community spread across over 40 countries, including a sizeable congregation in Pakistan, is the 53rd Da'i al-Mutlaq of the order.





The Dawoodi Bohras carry out developmental works to benefit the underprivileged in all these countries. -- PTI

