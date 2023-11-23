RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
LIVE! Dawoodi Bohra head to be given Nishan-e-Pakistan
November 23, 2023  18:16
Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin/ANI Photo
Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin/ANI Photo
Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, head of the Mumbai-based Dawoodi Bohra sect of Islam, will be conferred 'Nishan-e-Pakistan', making him the fourth Indian to be honoured with Pakistan's highest civilian award. 

The announcement of the award comes as an acknowledgement of Dr Saiduddin's services, according to a statement by Pakistan President Arif Alvi, who approved the conferment on Wednesday. 

The date for the investiture ceremony was, however, not made public. Nishan-e-Pakistan or the Grand Cross of the Order of Pakistan is the highest civilian honour awarded for services of highest distinction to the national interest of Pakistan. 

It is equivalent to Nishan-e-Haider, the highest military gallantry award. President Alvi approved the conferment of the civil award under Article 259 (2) of the Constitution and the Decorations Act 1975. 

Each year, the announcement of awards is made on August 14, Pakistan's Independence Day, and the awards are conferred next year on Pakistan National Day, observed on March 23. 

But in special cases, these dates are not followed and the investiture can be arranged anytime. 

Dr Saifuddin, the head of the Dawoodi Bohra community spread across over 40 countries, including a sizeable congregation in Pakistan, is the 53rd Da'i al-Mutlaq of the order. 

The Dawoodi Bohras carry out developmental works to benefit the underprivileged in all these countries. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Deepfakes a threat to democracy, will clamp down, says govt
Deepfakes a threat to democracy, will clamp down, says govt

The government is planning new regulations that may impose penalties on both the creator and the platform hosting deepfakes, as it looks to clamp down on what IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishaw described as "a threat to democracy".

Tunnel rescue: 14 hrs to drill, 3 more to take workers out
Tunnel rescue: 14 hrs to drill, 3 more to take workers out

Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe said an iron mesh thad had come in the path of the drilling machine creating an escape passage for the workers was removed in the morning but has delayed the rescue operation...

Petitioners seek open court hearing for same sex marriage review plea
Petitioners seek open court hearing for same sex marriage review plea

A petition seeking a review of the October 17 verdict refusing to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriages was mentioned before the Supreme Court on Thursday for an open court hearing.

BSE, NSE settle flat in volatile trade
BSE, NSE settle flat in volatile trade

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended almost flat in highly volatile trade on Thursday amid the lack of any immediate trigger. The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 5.43 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 66,017.81. During the...

India would've won WC if final was played in Kolkata or Mumbai: Mamata
India would've won WC if final was played in Kolkata or Mumbai: Mamata

India would have won the cricket World Cup if the final match was played in Kolkata or Mumbai, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances