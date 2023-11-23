J-K: Rajouri encounter continues for second day

An encounter between terrorists and joint forces of the Army and J-K Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in the Rajouri district entered its second day on Thursday.





Earlier, four army personnel, including two officers, lost their lives in an ongoing encounter with terrorists in the Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said on Wednesday.





The four army officials include two officer-ranked personnel and two jawans.





Sources said that troops, including Special Forces, are deployed in the area after inputs were received about the movement of a group of terrorists in the area.





"16 Corps Commander and Rashtriya Rifles' Romeo Force commander are monitoring the operations closely," sources said.





Based on specific intelligence, joint operations were launched in Kalakote Area, Gulabgarh Forest, and Rajouri District.





"The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress," said Indian Army's White Knight Corps on the ongoing anti-terror operation in the Kalakote area of Rajouri, J-K.





"Contact was established on November 22 and an intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by our own bravehearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of the Indian Army," the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said.





Further details are awaited. -- ANI