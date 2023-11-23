Jadavpur University professor on fast seeking action against ragging accused





Professor Iman Kalyan Lahiri of the international relations department said he began the stir because JU authorities failed to act against the ragging accused despite a series of meetings of the anti-ragging committee and the anti-ragging squad of the university.





The varsity's decision to withhold admissions to PhD in arts was the other reason for the stir, he added.





According to officials, the officiating vice-chancellor has said admissions cannot be allowed without the consent of the executive committee.





Asked if the fast will be just for a day, Lahiri said, "It will depend. I haven't decided on this yet."





Offering moral support to Lahiri, who has been vocal against the ragging menace, the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association said its members will extend support.





Lahiri, who was asked by registrar Snehamanju Basu to withdraw the stir, said he will not sit quiet till definite steps are taken to address his demands.





He also demanded an audience with officiating vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau.





JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said, "We will submit a proposal at the executive committee meeting to address both the demands raised by Lahiri." -- PTI

A Jadavpur University professor on Thursday sat on a fast over "inordinate delay" by the varsity in taking steps against those allegedly involved in the ragging of a student who died hours later after falling from a hostel balcony over three months ago.