Israelis hammer Hamas positions before truce





Although Israel agreed to a temporary ceasefire and partial prisoner exchange on Wednesday morning, details are still being finalized.





Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari, said that an announcement of the temporary ceasefire could come within hours.





Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces said ground forces struck terror targets in Jabaliya. Aerial drones directed by ground forces struck an armed terror squad approaching the soldiers.





A drone strike also destroyed a Hamas observation post which posed a threat to the soldiers. In another area of northern Gaza, several Hamas terror cells were eliminated by fire from tanks and aerial drones. Soldiers also located a tunnel shafts inside a mosque, a civilian residence, and an agricultural area in Beit Hanoun.





Numerous weapons were found inside the house.





According to the IDF, aerial strikes in the last day were carried out on over 300 Hamas terror targets, including military command centers, underground terror tunnels, weapon storage facilities, weapon manufacturing sites, and anti-tank missile launch posts.

Israeli military forces continued striking Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Thursday morning ahead of an imminent ceasefire.