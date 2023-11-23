RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IndiGo plane lands in Pak due to medical emergency
November 23, 2023  22:20
File image
File image
A Hyderabad-bound international flight of IndiGo made an emergency landing in Pakistan's Karachi after a passenger experienced a medical emergency on board, the airline said on Thursday. 

The passenger could not survive and was declared dead on arrival. 

The incident was reported on Wednesday. 

"There was a medical emergency on board IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad. The captain diverted the flight to Karachi, where the passenger was attended to by a doctor on arrival," the airline said in a statement. 

"Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive and was declared dead on arrival," it said. 

"The flight departed from Karachi after completing formalities and landed in Hyderabad at 0908 IST," the airline added. 

In a similar incident reported in August this year, an Indigo flight from Mumbai to Ranchi was diverted to Nagpur after a medical emergency on board. -- ANI
