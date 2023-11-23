RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IMD warns of heavy rains over TN in next 2 days
November 23, 2023  21:54
Representational image
Representational image
Several districts of Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rain in the next two days, the India meteorological department said in a release on Thursday. 

As per the release, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Theni, Thenkasi and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu today. 

Also, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts of Tamilnadu, the release further stated. 

Speaking to ANI on the incessant rains in the state, director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, Balachandran said, "Last 24 hours, heavy rainfall was there in many places. We can see that the clouds, which were mostly in the eastern parts of the Bay of Bengal, have now moved. About 45 places recorded heavy rainfall, 8 places recorded very heavy rainfall, and 2 places recorded extremely heavy rainfall." 

"For the next two to three days, as far as Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry are concerned, light to moderate rainfall is expected. Heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Nilgiris, and Coimbatore," he added. 

Earlier today, heavy rains caused landslides near Coonoor-Mettupalayam and Kotagiri-Mettupalayam roads. Many trees were uprooted and the traffic through the road was disrupted due to the landslide. 

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places on November 24, over the Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Kancheepuram districts of Tamilnadu, according to the IMD release. 

Further, the release stated that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Set up delimitation panel for SC/ST quota, SC tells govt
Set up delimitation panel for SC/ST quota, SC tells govt

While asking the Centre to set up the delimitation panel, the top court, however, said it cannot direct Parliament to amend or make laws for giving proper representation to other communities that form part of the STs as that would amount...

Spanish prosecutor seeks nine-year jail term for Alves in sexual assault case
Spanish prosecutor seeks nine-year jail term for Alves in sexual assault case

A Spanish prosecutor is seeking a prison term of nine years for former Barcelona and Brazil soccer player Dani Alves who is due to stand trial on charges of sexual assault against a woman.

'Tunnel rescue like war, can't speculate when it will end'
'Tunnel rescue like war, can't speculate when it will end'

The 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel for the last 11 days are likely to be rescued in the next few hours or by tomorrow, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain said on...

ED summons actor Prakash Raj in Rs 100-cr ponzi case
ED summons actor Prakash Raj in Rs 100-cr ponzi case

The investigation pertains to a case against Pranav Jewellers, a partnership firm based in Tiruchirapalli, whom the ED raided on November 20 and claimed to have seized "unexplained" cash of Rs 23.70 lakh and some gold jewellery.

In Pictures - India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Young Indian bowlers get an 'Inglis' lesson
In Pictures - India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Young Indian bowlers get an 'Inglis' lesson

Images from India's first T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances