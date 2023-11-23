IMD warns of heavy rains over TN in next 2 days





As per the release, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Theni, Thenkasi and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu today.





Also, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts of Tamilnadu, the release further stated.





Speaking to ANI on the incessant rains in the state, director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, Balachandran said, "Last 24 hours, heavy rainfall was there in many places. We can see that the clouds, which were mostly in the eastern parts of the Bay of Bengal, have now moved. About 45 places recorded heavy rainfall, 8 places recorded very heavy rainfall, and 2 places recorded extremely heavy rainfall."





"For the next two to three days, as far as Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry are concerned, light to moderate rainfall is expected. Heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Nilgiris, and Coimbatore," he added.





Earlier today, heavy rains caused landslides near Coonoor-Mettupalayam and Kotagiri-Mettupalayam roads. Many trees were uprooted and the traffic through the road was disrupted due to the landslide.





Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places on November 24, over the Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Kancheepuram districts of Tamilnadu, according to the IMD release.





Further, the release stated that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

