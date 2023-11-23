RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hostage release not before Friday: Israel
November 23, 2023  12:09
In a major announcement, a top aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the highly anticipated release of the first group of 50 Israeli hostages held by Hamas as part of a hostage deal would not take place on Thursday, as previously announced, but only on Friday, Times of Israel reported. 

 National Security Council chairman Tzachi Hanegbi circulated a statement that said the negotiations for the hostages "are constantly progressing" and "the release will begin according to the original agreement between the parties, and not before Friday." 

 Haaretz reported citing an Israeli source that the four-day lull in fighting, per the deal, would be on hold and that Israeli military operations in Gaza would continue as long as the agreement is not finalized. 

 The delay is a blow to families who are desperate to see their abducted children, spouses, daughters, and sisters return after close to 50 days as Hamas hostages.

 The deal set to unfold, as detailed by Israel's cabinet, would trade 50 living Israeli hostages -- children, their mothers, and other women in groups of 12-13 people -- for a four-day lull in fighting and the release of up to 150 Palestinian female and underage prisoners. It is a first since the ongoing war started after the October 7 attacks, Times of Israel reported.
