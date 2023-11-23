RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Heart of brain-dead child travels 2000 km to Chennai
November 23, 2023  16:23
A multi-specialty quaternary care hospital in the heart of New Delhi has proved yet again that geographical boundaries no longer need to define the reach of hope and life. 

 In a remarkable medical achievement, the heart of a two-year-old brain-dead patient from New Delhi was transported to MGM Healthcare, Chennai for a life-saving transplant across 2000 km within 3.5 hours on November 18. 

This feat was made possible due to the collective efforts of medical professionals and the dedicated support of traffic authorities in both cities.

The heart retrieved from a two-year-old brain-dead patient from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, was used to successfully complete an ABO-incompatible heart transplant on an 8-month-old girl child who was identified with dilated cardiac myopathy at MGM Healthcare Chennai under the skillful guidance of Dr KR Balakrishnan, Director of the Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support. 

The transplant surgery was performed with great success, offering a new lease of life to the recipient. The heart was retrieved from the donor at 1:30 p.m. and airlifted from New Delhi Airport at 2:00 p.m., and the organ reached Chennai airport at 4:40 p.m. 

A "Green Corridor" was created from the airport to MGM Healthcare to ensure smooth and fast transportation of the heart, which reached the hospital at 5 pm.
