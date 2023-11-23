First batch of Gaza hostages to be freed tomorrow





It further said that the list of names of hostages that will be released has been given to Israeli Intelligence Services.





According to Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, the humanitarian pause will begin on Friday at 7 am (local time). It said that extensive meetings to discuss the implementation plan of the ceasefire took place in Gaza.





Taking to X, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "Official spokesperson for ministry of foreign affairs @majedalansari: The first batch of hostages will be released from Gaza at 4pm on Friday November 24."





In another post on X, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, Official Spokesperson for ministry of foreign affairs @majedalansari: Extensive meetings and calls took place in Doha to discuss the implantation plan of the ceasefire with the participation of our Egyptian counterparts and both parties."





It further said, "Official Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs @majedalansari: The humanitarian pause in Gaza will begin at 7 am on Friday, November 24." -- ANI

The first batch of hostages will be released from Gaza on Friday at 4 pm (local time), Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs Majed Al Ansari said.