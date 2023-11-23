Fire breaks out in 24-storey building in Mumbai, 11 suffer from suffocation





All of them were admitted to hospitals and their condition was stated to be stable.





The blaze started around 3.40 am on the third floor of the building located inside New Hind Mill Compound at MHADA Colony in Ghodapdeo area.





The flats in the building -- 12 on each floor -- have been allotted to former textile mill workers under a government scheme.





Flames spread to the upper floors through electric wires passing through the ducts, leading to a "horrible situation", one survivor said.





Five fire engines and three water tankers besides other fire brigade vehicles were sent to the spot and the fire was doused by 7.20 am, a fire brigade official said.





The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short-circuit, he added.





As many as 135 people were rescued by the fire brigade -- 25 were evacuated from the terrace, 30 from the refuge area on the 15th floor and 80 from the refuge area on the 22nd floor.





Eleven persons, including six senior citizens, suffered from suffocation due to smoke inhalation.





Nine of them were admitted to the civic-run KEM Hospital and one each to civic-run Nair Hospital and the state-run J J Hospital, officials said. -- PTI

