RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
FIR filed in Mumbai civic hospital O2 supply scam
November 23, 2023  00:49
Representational image
Representational image
The Mumbai police on Wednesday registered a First Information Report in connection with an alleged scam in the supply of oxygen to civic hospitals in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said.

He, however, did not give more details. It has been alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation paid Rs 140 crore to a contractor for oxygen procurement and supply during the pandemic, but less than half the money was used for the actual supply and the rest of siphoned off. 

The Income Tax department had conducted raids at multiple locations last month in connection with the alleged scam. 

Probe is already underway in alleged irregularities in the setting up and running of the BMC's `jumbo' COVID-19 centres or field hospitals. 

Businessman Sujit Patkar, a friend of Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut, was arrested in the case earlier this year.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EC issues 2 notices to Rajasthan Congress over poll ads
EC issues 2 notices to Rajasthan Congress over poll ads

The poll panel has asked state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra to respond to the notices by 3 pm on Thursday and 7 pm on Friday, respectively.

PMLA case: SC considers reevaluating 2022 verdict with larger bench
PMLA case: SC considers reevaluating 2022 verdict with larger bench

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul was hearing the pleas seeking reconsideration of the July 27, 2022 verdict by a three-judge bench on certain parameters.

In Pictures - Rinku Singh ready to roar
In Pictures - Rinku Singh ready to roar

Rinku Singh displayed his unwavering commitment during an intense training session on Wednesday.

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after 2 months
India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after 2 months

Tensions flared between India and Canada in September following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British...

Not making false ads, give us death sentence if found guilty: Patanjali
Not making false ads, give us death sentence if found guilty: Patanjali

The company further said, "We humbly respect the Supreme Court of India and if we make false advertisements or propaganda, we would not have any objections if honourable court imposes a fine of crores or even give us a death sentence."

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances