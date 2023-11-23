Equity markets settle flat in volatile trade





The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 5.43 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 66,017.81. During the day, it hit a high of 66,235.24 and a low of 65,980.50. The Nifty slipped 9.85 points or 0.05 per cent to 19,802. -- PTI

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower in highly volatile trade on Thursday as losses in healthcare and IT stocks were largely offset by gains in energy and metal shares amid positive global trends.