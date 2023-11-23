RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


EOW files FIR against Mumbai civic officials, contractor in oxygen plant 'scam'
November 23, 2023  21:31
File image
File image
The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai police registered a First Information Report against a contractor and civic officials in connection with an alleged fraud in setting up oxygen plants in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday. 

The case was registered on Wednesday after a probe found the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation suffered a loss of Rs 6 crore in the contract connected to oxygen plants, he said. 

Contractor Romil Chheda and the BMC officials have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 418, 465, 467, 468, 471, 218, 120 (B) and 34 for cheating, forgery, causing wrongful loss, framing incorrect record to save someone from punishment and other offences, he said. 

As per the official, Chheda was given a contract to set up oxygen plants in nine BMC-run hospitals and two jumbo COVID-19 centres despite allegedly not having prior experience of executing such work.  -- PTI
