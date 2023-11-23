Deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna: Delhi police verifying vital clues





As part of technical analysis, officials are identifying all the IP addresses from where the video was uploaded and are trying to trace the address from where the video was first uploaded on the internet, an official said.





Deputy commissioner of police (IFSO, Special Cell) Hemant Tiwari said they have got important clues and the accused will be arrested soon.





The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations of Delhi police on November 11, had registered an FIR against unidentified people in connection with the case after the Delhi Commission for Women sent a notice to the city police.





Earlier in the day, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met social media platforms on the issue.





Terming deepfakes as a new threat to democracy, he said that the government will come up with new regulations soon to tackle deepfakes.





The minister said that companies have agreed on the need for clear actionable work in areas such as detection, prevention, strengthening of reporting mechanisms, and raising user awareness. -- PTI

