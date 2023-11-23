RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Customer data completely safe in India: Sitharaman
November 23, 2023  17:28
image
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday assured that customer data shared with account aggregators (AA) is completely safe in India.

 Concerned over the slow movement of the AA scheme, she said, "It is not as much as I would want to see. It can be better, which means either the building of awareness exercises are not sufficient, adequate" or there is a need for simplification of technology. 

"Banks, both public and private, have reviewed it with me once. Banks have become a member or a part of this account aggregators working, and it has actually helped," she said at the 'DATE with Tech' event in Delhi. 

She stressed that the enthusiasm of the banks has to be accentuated, only then that it will reach every customer. 

 Allaying concerns about data security, she said, "Initially, there were some apprehensions that possibly, account aggregators are going to sit over data bank. They cannot hold data. They are just a pass-through. Neither the beneficiary customer nor the bank can sit on it through the AA. They will deal with it only for the purpose of giving credit". 

Asked about what kind of assurance she can provide to customers, Sitharaman said the government's approach in creating public platforms for banking facilities ensures customer data protection. 

 "The moment you agree to be willing to give it, it will be shared without much hindrance. On data protection, I can assure Indian citizens your data remains completely safe," she said. 

 Account aggregators (AA) are entities that enable financial data sharing from Financial Information Providers (FIPs) to Financial Information Users (FIUs), based on the consent from the customers.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Deepfakes a threat to democracy, will clamp down, says govt
Deepfakes a threat to democracy, will clamp down, says govt

The government is planning new regulations that may impose penalties on both the creator and the platform hosting deepfakes, as it looks to clamp down on what IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishaw described as "a threat to democracy".

Tunnel rescue: 14 hrs to drill, 3 more to take workers out
Tunnel rescue: 14 hrs to drill, 3 more to take workers out

Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe said an iron mesh thad had come in the path of the drilling machine creating an escape passage for the workers was removed in the morning but has delayed the rescue operation...

Petitioners seek open court hearing for same sex marriage review plea
Petitioners seek open court hearing for same sex marriage review plea

A petition seeking a review of the October 17 verdict refusing to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriages was mentioned before the Supreme Court on Thursday for an open court hearing.

BSE, NSE settle flat in volatile trade
BSE, NSE settle flat in volatile trade

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended almost flat in highly volatile trade on Thursday amid the lack of any immediate trigger. The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 5.43 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 66,017.81. During the...

India would've won WC if final was played in Kolkata or Mumbai: Mamata
India would've won WC if final was played in Kolkata or Mumbai: Mamata

India would have won the cricket World Cup if the final match was played in Kolkata or Mumbai, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances