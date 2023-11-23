RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cricketer Sreesanth booked in cheating case
November 23, 2023  15:04
image
The police have registered a case against cricketer S Sreesanth and two others based on a cheating complaint filed by a man in this north Kerala district. 

 The complainant, hailing from Choonda, alleged that the accused, Rajiv Kumar and Venkatesh Kini, took Rs 18.70 lakh on various dates from April 25, 2019, by claiming that they would build a sports academy in Kollur, Karnataka, in which Sreesanth is a partner. 

 In his complaint, Sareesh Gopalan said he invested the money after being offered the opportunity to become a partner in the academy. 

 Sreesanth and the two others have been booked under IPC Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). Sreesanth has been named as the third accused in the case. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tunnel rescue: 14 hrs to drill, 3 more to take workers out
Tunnel rescue: 14 hrs to drill, 3 more to take workers out

Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe said an iron mesh thad had come in the path of the drilling machine creating an escape passage for the workers was removed in the morning but has delayed the rescue operation...

New regulations to tackle deepfakes soon: Govt
New regulations to tackle deepfakes soon: Govt

The minister, who met social media platforms on the deepfake issue on Thursday, said that companies have agreed on the need for clear actionable work in areas such as detection, prevention, strengthening of reporting mechanism, and...

Former West Indies player Samuels banned for 6 years
Former West Indies player Samuels banned for 6 years

Marlon Samuels was found guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code while playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 league in 2019.

How Do Star Kids Compare With Stars?
How Do Star Kids Compare With Stars?

With an endless number of star kid debuts in the offing, we thought of looking at how this decade's brigade compares to their mums, dads, uncles or siblings.

Petitioners seek open court hearing for same sex marriage review plea
Petitioners seek open court hearing for same sex marriage review plea

A petition seeking a review of the October 17 verdict refusing to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriages was mentioned before the Supreme Court on Thursday for an open court hearing.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances