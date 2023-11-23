RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP posts banner image of Modi, Nadda against Ram temple backdrop on X
November 23, 2023  01:19
Image courtesy/BJP on X
With the BJP setting its eyes on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as the campaign in five states nears an end, the party has given netizens a hint of how vigorously it is likely to pull all stops to reap political dividends of the Ram Temple inauguration in January. 

On its official 'X' handle, the party has posted a new banner image showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief J P Nadda against the backdrop of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 

"Jai Shri Ram, January 22, 2024," reads the tagline in the banner image in a direct reference to the consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhya Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adtyanath and thousands of saints from across the country have been invited for the consecration ceremony scheduled on January 22 next year. -- PTI
