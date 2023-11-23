And the Amul goes to...





Actor-comic Vir Das won the International Emmy Award for his stand-up special "Vir Das: Landing" in the best comedy series category, the organisers said.





The awards ceremony was held in New York on late Monday night. This was the second nomination and maiden win in the segment for Das, who shared the trophy with popular British teen sitcom "Derry Girls" season three.

Emmy winner Vir Das reacts to possibly the best tribute from India -- the Amul ad mention. "Didn't cry about the Emmy. Saw this. Teared up. To come home to something like this, for someone like me. Thank you," Vir Das wrote.