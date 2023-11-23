RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Actor Mansoor appears before police for inquiry over derogatory remarks against Trisha
November 23, 2023  23:58
Trisha
Actor Mansoor Ali Khan, known for his negative roles in Tamil films, appeared before the city police on Thursday in connection with the cases registered against him for making alleged derogatory and unsavoury remarks against southern star Trisha. 

Mansoor presented himself before the All Women Police Station at Thousand Lights in Chennai for an inquiry in relation to the case. 

The National Commission for Women had lodged a police complaint against the actor over a controversial video of his that went viral. 

In the video, Mansoor expressed dismay over bedroom scenes not figuring with Trisha in the blockbuster film 'Leo' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with actor Vijay in the lead role and Trisha as co-star. 

"When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought I would carry her to the bedroom just like I did other actresses in my earlier movies," Mansoor said. 

He further said "I have done so many rape scenes and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't show Trisha to me on the sets during the shoot in Kashmir." -- PTI
