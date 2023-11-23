RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


13,000+ dead in Gaza, 6,000 missing: Hamas
November 23, 2023  14:29
The director of the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza says it has resumed its detailed count of casualties from the Israel-Hamas war, and has documented more than 13,000 deaths. 

The Health Ministry had stopped updating its figures on November 11 after the breakdown of access and communication in northern Gaza, where Israeli ground troops are battling Palestinian militants. 

 The latest count is based on updated figures from hospitals in the south and November 11 figures from the northern hospitals. The real toll is likely higher. 

 The Health Ministry says another 6,000 people have been reported missing, and are feared buried under the rubble.
