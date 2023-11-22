Will be at war even after hostages return: Netanyahu





Netanyahu made these remarks on Tuesday ahead of an expected Cabinet vote on a ceasefire proposal.





"While this meeting is to discuss the return of our hostages, I would like to start with something/... there is a lot of nonsense out there to the effect that after the pause to return our hostages, we will stop the war. Then, let me make it clear. We are at war --and we will continue the war," Netanyahu said.





"We will continue the war until we achieve all our war aims: To eliminate Hamas, return all our hostages and missing persons and ensure that there is no element in Gaza that threatens Israel," he added.

