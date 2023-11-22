Will be at war even after hostages return: Netanyahu

Will be at war even after hostages return: NetanyahuNovember 22, 2023 08:30
Israeli hostages with the Hamas
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the country will continue its war with Hamas even after the "pause to return our hostages," until Israel achieves all its war aims.
Netanyahu made these remarks on Tuesday ahead of an expected Cabinet vote on a ceasefire proposal.
"While this meeting is to discuss the return of our hostages, I would like to start with something/... there is a lot of nonsense out there to the effect that after the pause to return our hostages, we will stop the war. Then, let me make it clear. We are at war --and we will continue the war," Netanyahu said.
"We will continue the war until we achieve all our war aims: To eliminate Hamas, return all our hostages and missing persons and ensure that there is no element in Gaza that threatens Israel," he added.
TOP STORIES
Stubble burning: Farmers being made villain without hearing them, says SC
A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia also suggested why should there be any purchase under the minimum support price system from farmers who indulge in crop residue burning, irrespective of the fact that citizens...
Gaza war: India firm on anti-terrorism, urges sustainable Palestinian solution
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who addressed the virtual meeting on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also pointed out that in response to the crisis in Gaza, India has sent 70 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and will...