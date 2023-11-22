US foiled plot to kill Pannun, warned India: Financial Times





FT has also identified the target of the failed plot: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of the banned Sikhs For Justice who recently asked Sikhs not to fly in Air India aircraft after November 19, as their lives can be under threat.





The report, citing unnamed sources, says the US lodged its protest with India 'after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed on a state visit by President Joe Biden in June'.





The FT report also adds that American prosecutors have 'filed a sealed indictment against at least one suspect in a New York district court'.





There has been no response yet from the ministry of foreign affairs to the report.





The FT report comes at an uncomfortable moment in India which has been battling similar charges by Canada as well. India has rejected Canada's charge that it was behind the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.





America has thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh extremist in the US, and warned India that its government may have been involved in it, reports the