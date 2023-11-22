RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Twist in the tale: Sam Altman to return to OpenAI
November 22, 2023  12:10
OpenAI today announced that it has reached an agreement for Sam Altman to return as CEO with a new board. 

"We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo," the company said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Confirming the development, Sam Altman said he was looking forward to returning to OpenAI.

"I love openai, and everything i've done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. I'm looking forward to returning to openai, and building on our strong partnership with msft (Microsoft)," Altman posted on X.

His sacking last week triggered several other high-profile departures from the company, as well as a reported push by investors to bring him back.
