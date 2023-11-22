RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tunnel rescue: Vertical drilling location mapped
November 22, 2023  10:00
Location has been identified for vertical drilling to bring out 41 workers trapped inside Silkyara Tunnel, 11 days after the underconstruction structure collapsed.

As per the Director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), Anshu Manish Khulko, "The location for vertical drilling has been identified. Road work for vertical drilling on the hill above the tunnel is almost complete. More than 350 meters of road construction work is complete. BRO is building a road from both Silkyara and Barkot sides which is almost complete."

Meanwhile, a piling machine that was stuck yesterday due to the road being narrow, has now reached the Silkyara tunnel site.

On Tuesday, rescuers had attempted 'horizontal drilling' and fed trapped workers with solid cooked food simultaneously.

A total of five agencies -- ONGC, SJVNL, RVNL, NHIDCL, and THDCL-- have been assigned specific responsibilities to evacuate the 41 labourers trapped for 10 days in the 2-km-built portion of the under-construction structure following a landslide.

Despite the rescuers achieving a breakthrough on Monday evening by laying a 6-inch-wide pipe, the trapped men were only provided fruits such as bananas, oranges, and medicines today as khichdi in cylindrical plastic bottles could not pass through the 53-metre-long alternative lifeline.

Labourers trapped in Silkyara tunnel were supplied veg pulao, matar-paneer, and chapatis with butter for dinner Tuesday night through a food pipe stuck through the collapsed part of the structure. -- ANI
