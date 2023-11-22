Sena-UBT functionary, 3 others booked for molestation during clash with Shinde supporters





No arrest has been made so far. Members of the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde clashed on the eve of the death anniversary of Bal Thackeray at his memorial when Shinde visited the spot to pay homage along with his supporters.





The complainant stated that a local Shiv Sena-UBT functionary and three others misbehaved with her, the official said.





Based on the complaint, Shivaji Park Police registered a case under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. -- PTI

