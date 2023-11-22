RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sena-UBT functionary, 3 others booked for molestation during clash with Shinde supporters
November 22, 2023  00:49
File image
File image
An FIR has been registered on the charge of molestation against a local Shiv Sena-UBT functionary and three others during a clash between two factions of the party at Shivaji Park recently, a Mumbai police official said on Tuesday. 

No arrest has been made so far. Members of the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde clashed on the eve of the death anniversary of Bal Thackeray at his memorial when Shinde visited the spot to pay homage along with his supporters. 

The complainant stated that a local Shiv Sena-UBT functionary and three others misbehaved with her, the official said. 

Based on the complaint, Shivaji Park Police registered a case under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. -- PTI
