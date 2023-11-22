RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rajasthan Cong gets EC notice over newspapers ads
November 22, 2023  19:26
The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to the president of Rajasthan Congress for allegedly camouflaging political advertisements in newspapers as news reports.

It asked state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra to respond to the notice by 3 pm on Thursday.

'...in the interim, refrain from utilising this format, content, language and placement of advertisement, which as per your own party's complaint in March, violates the spirit of the Representation of the People Act and the model code of conduct...,' the notice read.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had moved the EC against the Congress advertisements ahead of the November 25 assembly polls.   -- PTI
