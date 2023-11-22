RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Punjab Guv summons 2-day assembly session from Nov 28
November 22, 2023  20:11
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday issued a statement summoning a two-day session of the state assembly starting from November 28. 

According to the statement issued by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretariat, the governor summoned the fifth session of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha at 2 pm on November 28. 

The Punjab Cabinet had on Monday given a nod for sending a recommendation to the governor for the convening of a two-day winter session of the Vidhan Sabha from November 28. 

The upcoming session will see the tabling of three money Bills -- the Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023. 

Purohit had on November 15 prorogued the budget session after the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretariat wrote to him requesting it. 

The extension of the budget session summoned by the AAP government has been a sore point between the Bhagwant Mann dispensation and the Raj Bhavan. -- PTI
