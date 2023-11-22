PM watched cricket match, ignored Manipur: Priyanka

PM watched cricket match, ignored Manipur: PriyankaNovember 22, 2023 16:28
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Ahmedabad to watch a cricket match hoping to claim a bit of credit if India won, but did not visit the violence-hit Manipur as there was a crisis.
Addressing a rally in Shahpura in Rajasthan's Jaipur district ahead of the November 25 assembly polls, she also said Modi claims to be a fakir and asked how then the BJP became the richest party under his rule.
Priyanka Gandhi said Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence for nearly seven months but the prime minister did not go there. Instead, he visited Ahmedabad to watch the cricket world cup final between India and Australia.
"In the recent world cup, our team reached the final with their hard work.... Modi ji reached there so he might also get a bit of credit if the team wins," she said, adding the prime minister would go to a place if there is pride and honour, but would stay away from a crisis situation.
She alleged that Prime Minister Modi and the Centre waived debts of big industrialists but neglected the poor. She also said mixing religion with politics is a sin. She alleged that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in states are working for big industrialists, whereas the Congress government in Rajasthan provided relief to people from inflation by holding special camps. -- PTI
