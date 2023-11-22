RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pakistan applies for BRICS membership; seeks Russia's support
November 22, 2023  21:30
File image
File image
Pakistan has applied for membership in the BRICS grouping and sought Russia's support, the country's envoy to Moscow Muhammad Khalid Jamali has said. 

Pakistan has filed an application to join the BRICS group of nations in 2024 and is counting on Russia's assistance during the membership process, Russia's official TASS news agency quoted Jamali as saying on Wednesday. 

Jamali said Pakistan has already applied for membership in the BRICS-Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa which sis set to expand next year with the admission of six new members under the Russian Presidency. 

Pakistan's application to join the BRICS came as the grouping of emerging economies was set for its biggest expansion with six new members under Russia's rotating Presidency in 2024. 

This year's BRICS summit held in South Africa formally admitted Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as new members. 

They will formally join during the 2024 summit in Russia. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rohit's leadership style, unveiled by SKY
Rohit's leadership style, unveiled by SKY

Suryakumar Yadav finds himself named captain for the T20I series against Australia

Tunnel rescue: Ambulances on standby, 15 doctors at site
Tunnel rescue: Ambulances on standby, 15 doctors at site

Inching closer to their goal, rescuers have inserted wide pipes up to 45 metres through the rubble and will have to drill another around 12 metres to reach the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel in Silkyara for 10 days,...

SKY's Challenge: Shaking off World Cup woes in T20s
SKY's Challenge: Shaking off World Cup woes in T20s

Will take time to get over World Cup final loss but excited to lead a fresh bunch: Surya ahead of Australia T20s

Crucial to prevent Gaza war from escalating into regional crisis: Modi at G20
Crucial to prevent Gaza war from escalating into regional crisis: Modi at G20

In his opening remarks at the virtual summit of Leaders of G20 countries, Modi made it clear that terrorism was "unacceptable" to everyone and the death of civilians, anywhere, was condemnable.

2 Army captains among 4 soldiers killed, 2 injured in Rajouri encounter
2 Army captains among 4 soldiers killed, 2 injured in Rajouri encounter

The fierce gunfight was going on in the area with the induction of more troops to neutralise two terrorists trapped at the spot, they said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances