Pakistan applies for BRICS membership; seeks Russia's support

Jamali said Pakistan has already applied for membership in the BRICS-Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa which sis set to expand next year with the admission of six new members under the Russian Presidency.





This year's BRICS summit held in South Africa formally admitted Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as new members.





They will formally join during the 2024 summit in Russia. -- PTI

Pakistan has applied for membership in the BRICS grouping and sought Russia's support, the country's envoy to Moscow Muhammad Khalid Jamali has said.