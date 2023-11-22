Pak boat with 13 crew members held off Guj coast

The Indian Coast Guard apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat with 13 crew members for intruding the Indian waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off the Gujarat coast.





These Pakistani fishermen and the boat are being brought to Okha harbour in Devbhumi Dwarka district for a detailed investigation, as per an official release issued on Wednesday.





'Indian Coast Guard Ship Arinjay whilst patrolling in Arabian Sea observed one Pakistani Fishing Boat, fishing about 15 kms inside Indian waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line on November 21,' it said.





The ICG ship intercepted the boat when it tried to speed away towards Pakistan and stopped it with the crew in the Indian waters. The fishing boat 'Naz-Re-Karam' left Karachi on November 19 with 13 crew on board.





'These Pakistani fishermen were apprehended after they could not justify their act of fishing in Indian waters. They are being brought to Okha harbour for thorough rummaging and joint interrogation by all agencies,' as per the release. -- PTI

