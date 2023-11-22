Not faeces but rotten egg, likely dropped by bird, led to stench in TN school water tank: Collector

Not faeces but rotten egg, likely dropped by bird, led to stench in TN school water tank: CollectorNovember 22, 2023 01:41
File image
The drinking water tank at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Tiruvanthavar, in the district was not contaminated with faeces but a rotten egg -- probably dropped by a bird -- found in it, Kancheepuram district collector Kalaiselvi Mohan said on Tuesday.
The foul smell that emanated from the water tank during lunch hour had students and teachers worried that faeces was possibly mixed in the drinking water.
Following a complaint by the school teachers, the district collector, accompanied by senior police officials, inspected the water tank.
"The stench was noticed by a few students who went to drink water. But an inspection of the tank revealed broken egg shells with yolk in it, and not faeces. Probably a crow would have dropped the rotten egg," the collector said.
The water from the tank has been drained and the structure has been demolished, as a new drinking water tank is functional now, Kalaiselvi told reporters here and appealed to the people not to spread rumours. -- PTI
