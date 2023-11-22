Not faeces but rotten egg, likely dropped by bird, led to stench in TN school water tank: Collector





The foul smell that emanated from the water tank during lunch hour had students and teachers worried that faeces was possibly mixed in the drinking water.





Following a complaint by the school teachers, the district collector, accompanied by senior police officials, inspected the water tank.





"The stench was noticed by a few students who went to drink water. But an inspection of the tank revealed broken egg shells with yolk in it, and not faeces. Probably a crow would have dropped the rotten egg," the collector said.





The water from the tank has been drained and the structure has been demolished, as a new drinking water tank is functional now, Kalaiselvi told reporters here and appealed to the people not to spread rumours. -- PTI

The drinking water tank at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Tiruvanthavar, in the district was not contaminated with faeces but a rotten egg -- probably dropped by a bird -- found in it, Kancheepuram district collector Kalaiselvi Mohan said on Tuesday.