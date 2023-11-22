RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Musk to donate to Gaza, Israel hospitals
November 22, 2023  12:06
Over 4000 children have been killed in this war. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
Over 4000 children have been killed in this war. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
Elon Musk has announced that his X Corp will donate all revenue the social media platform generates from advertisements and subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel as well as to the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza. Musk announced his intent to donate the revenue in an X post on Tuesday. 

"X Corp will be donating all revenue from advertising & subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza" Musk said in his post on X. 

 "We will track how funds are spent and go through Red Cross/Crescent. Better ideas are welcome. We should care about the innocent regardless of race, creed, religion or anything else" he said in a follow up post on X.

Musk's move came amid media reports that the American billionaire had expressed support for an alleged anti-semitic post on X. 

Musk had responded to the claims calling them bogus. 

 "This past week, there were hundreds of bogus media stories claiming that I am anti-Semitic. Nothing could be further from the truth. I wish only the best for humanity and a prosperous and exciting future for all," Musk said in his post on X. 

 The announcement comes as the heavy fighting between the Israeli forces and terror group Hamas, which largely rules Gaza. Thousands of people have been killed in Israeli ground offence in the tiny but densely populated Gaza Strip, since the Ukraine-Hamas war started on October 7.

 Israel believes that Gaza's biggest hospital Al Shifa is being used by the Hamas militants as a safe shelter, a claim that Hamas have been denying. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Two Spinners And An X-Factor In My XI
Two Spinners And An X-Factor In My XI

The sound and fury of World Cup 2023 has ended, and Norma Astrid Godinho picks her World Cup XI.

Recipe: Mayur's Mushroom Coconut Curry
Recipe: Mayur's Mushroom Coconut Curry

This flavoursome curry is everything you would want on a lazy week night. Try it!

Twist in OpenAI saga, Sam Altman to return as CEO
Twist in OpenAI saga, Sam Altman to return as CEO

Altman said he was "looking forward" to returning to his previous role at the AI firm.

One Baby Step To Peace In Israel-Hamas War
One Baby Step To Peace In Israel-Hamas War

The Maltese resolution envisages a win-win situation, which the two parties fail to see in their mood to bring each other to book. It may well mark the beginning of the end of war, predicts Ambassador T P Sreenivasan.

Healthy prospects ahead for Hindalco; analysts positive on the stock
Healthy prospects ahead for Hindalco; analysts positive on the stock

Strong performance by its US subsidiary Novelis and better returns in the copper business helped Hindalco Industries post consolidated revenue growth of 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to Rs 54,100 crore in the July-September...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances