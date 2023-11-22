RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi to hold virtual G20 Leaders' Summit today
November 22, 2023  09:22
Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is all set to hold the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit on Wednesday evening that will witness a major gathering of world leaders.

Leaders of all G20 members, including the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine guest countries and heads of 11 international organisations, have been invited.

On September 10 at the closing ceremony of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Modi announced that India would be hosting a virtual G20 Leaders' Summit prior to the conclusion of India's G20 Presidency on November 22.

The virtual summit will address key issues, select outcomes and review developments that have taken place since the conclusion of the New Delhi G20 Summit in September.

Following the G20 Leaders' Summit that took place here in the national capital on September 9-10 this year, considerable progress on major G20 priorities as well as outcomes have been made.

For instance, the G20 consensus on tripling renewable energy capacity globally by 2030 and doubling the global rate of energy efficiency improvement by 2030, which was committed to by G20 Leaders in Delhi for the first time, are the key expected outcomes of COP28. -- ANI
