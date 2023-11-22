RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi, Raje share stage for first time at Raj poll rally
November 22, 2023  00:24
PM Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP national vice president Vasundhara Raje during a public meeting in Rajasthan/'ANI
PM Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP national vice president Vasundhara Raje during a public meeting in Rajasthan/'ANI
Ahead of polling in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje shared the stage at an election rally on Tuesday with many seeing it as an attempt to send out a message that everything was fine between her and the BJP high command. 

This was the first rally in which Modi and Raje were present together since the elections were announced. Raje is considered among the leaders in the race for the chief minister's post if the BJP wins the Assembly elections in the state. At the rally in Baran district's Anta, Raje praised Modi and said the people of the country are eagerly waiting for him to score a hat-trick by winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She said the entire country recognizes Modi's strength and now the entire world is accepting his leadership. Modi was welcomed on the stage with a big garland. Both Raje and Modi were in the frame. Her son and Jhalawar-Baran MP Dushyant Singh and the party's local candidates were present at the election meeting.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Stalled rescue op for trapped workers resumes, work on another tunnel begins
Stalled rescue op for trapped workers resumes, work on another tunnel begins

"The new food supply pipeline has also made it easier to supply better food in larger quantities to them, which is a good thing. Otherwise the situation remains the same," said Negi, who spoke to his brother.

Workers trapped in tunnel come on camera as rescue ops enter 10th day
Workers trapped in tunnel come on camera as rescue ops enter 10th day

In the video, the workers, wearing yellow and white helmets, are seen receiving food items sent to them through the pipeline and talking to each other.

Violence will continue in Manipur unless...: Eastern Army commander
Violence will continue in Manipur unless...: Eastern Army commander

The Eastern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief also said India is giving shelter to anyone from Myanmar seeking refuge, including common villagers, army or police, in Mizoram and Manipur, but not armed cadres of militant groups...

FIFA WC qualifiers: Qatar dominates, Indian hopes crushed
FIFA WC qualifiers: Qatar dominates, Indian hopes crushed

The visiting side scored through Moustafa Tarek Mashal (4th minute), Almeoz Ali (47th) and Yusuf Adurisag (86th).

Ex-student opens fire from air pistol in Kerala school, arrested
Ex-student opens fire from air pistol in Kerala school, arrested

A former student, Jagan, went to the Vivekodayam school at Thrissur and took out a gun from his bag after entering the staff room and later went to various classrooms, terrorising students and staff.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances