Markets settle with modest gains in highly volatile trade





However, the rise in stocks was restricted amid unabated foreign fund outflows from the equity markets, traders said. In a choppy session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 92.47 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 66,023.24. During the day, it fell to a low of 65,664.85 and touched a high of 66,063.43.

