Markets settle with modest gains in highly volatile trade
November 22, 2023  16:38
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty eked out marginal gains to settle in the positive zone after a highly volatile trade on Wednesday, helped by buying in index majors Infosys, ITC and Reliance Industries. 

 However, the rise in stocks was restricted amid unabated foreign fund outflows from the equity markets, traders said. In a choppy session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 92.47 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 66,023.24. During the day, it fell to a low of 65,664.85 and touched a high of 66,063.43.
