RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maha man hangs self; suicide note says quota issue
November 22, 2023  21:18
image
A 24-year-old man allegedly ended life in Maharashtra's Latur district on Wednesday morning over the Maratha quota issue, police said. 

Kiran Yuvraj Solunkhe, resident of Sawangira village in Nilanga tehsil, allegedly hanged himself from a tree in the family's sugarcane field around 9 am, said a police official. 

A note found in his pocket said he was ending life because the Maratha community was not getting reservation, the official said. 

Solunkhe was a commerce graduate and had taken part in the Maratha quota agitation, he added. 

The agitation was revived recently with the hunger strikes of activist Manoj Jarange. 

Solunkhe is survived by parents, a brother and two sisters, said inspector B R Shejal, the investigating officer. 

Villagers refused to take possession of the body after autopsy, demanding that the administration give a written assurance of financial assistance for the deceased's family and a government job for one of the family members. 

fter the administration assured to consider the demands, the last rites were performed. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rohit's leadership style, unveiled by SKY
Rohit's leadership style, unveiled by SKY

Suryakumar Yadav finds himself named captain for the T20I series against Australia

Tunnel rescue: Ambulances on standby, 15 doctors at site
Tunnel rescue: Ambulances on standby, 15 doctors at site

Inching closer to their goal, rescuers have inserted wide pipes up to 45 metres through the rubble and will have to drill another around 12 metres to reach the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel in Silkyara for 10 days,...

SKY's Challenge: Shaking off World Cup woes in T20s
SKY's Challenge: Shaking off World Cup woes in T20s

Will take time to get over World Cup final loss but excited to lead a fresh bunch: Surya ahead of Australia T20s

Crucial to prevent Gaza war from escalating into regional crisis: Modi at G20
Crucial to prevent Gaza war from escalating into regional crisis: Modi at G20

In his opening remarks at the virtual summit of Leaders of G20 countries, Modi made it clear that terrorism was "unacceptable" to everyone and the death of civilians, anywhere, was condemnable.

2 Army captains among 4 soldiers killed, 2 injured in Rajouri encounter
2 Army captains among 4 soldiers killed, 2 injured in Rajouri encounter

The fierce gunfight was going on in the area with the induction of more troops to neutralise two terrorists trapped at the spot, they said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances