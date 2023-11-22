Land acquisition: HC directs The Wire to take down article on Delhi chief secy





In an interim order, Justice Sachin Datta granted ad-interim injunction in favour of the chief secretary and also directed the news portal and its reporter concerned to take down the article and the offending tweets.





"I have granted an ad-interim injunction. I have directed defendant no. 2 and 2 (The Wire and its reporter) to take down the article and the offending tweets," the judge said while pronouncing the order.





The detailed order is awaited.





On Tuesday, the high court had reserved its order on the officer's plea seeking interim relief in the defamation suit.





The defamation suit was filed in relation to a news article on November 9 which alleged links of the chief secretary's son to the beneficiary's family.





The 19-acre land in question was acquired by the National Highways Authority of India in 2018 for the construction of the Dwarka Expressway. Kumar, in his plea, sought to take down the article as well as a direction to restrain the news portal and the reporter from publishing any further defamatory articles against him.





His counsel had said the article was "pre-planned" in order to "activate" people against him and to "please some people". -- PTI

