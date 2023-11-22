RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Land acquisition: HC directs The Wire to take down article on Delhi chief secy
November 22, 2023  16:55
image
The Delhi high court on Wednesday directed news portal The Wire to take down an alleged defamatory article casting aspersions on chief secretary Naresh Kumar in relation to the Bamnoli land acquisition matter. 

In an interim order, Justice Sachin Datta granted ad-interim injunction in favour of the chief secretary and also directed the news portal and its reporter concerned to take down the article and the offending tweets. 

"I have granted an ad-interim injunction. I have directed defendant no. 2 and 2 (The Wire and its reporter) to take down the article and the offending tweets," the judge said while pronouncing the order. 

The detailed order is awaited. 

On Tuesday, the high court had reserved its order on the officer's plea seeking interim relief in the defamation suit. 

The defamation suit was filed in relation to a news article on November 9 which alleged links of the chief secretary's son to the beneficiary's family. 

The 19-acre land in question was acquired by the National Highways Authority of India in 2018 for the construction of the Dwarka Expressway. Kumar, in his plea, sought to take down the article as well as a direction to restrain the news portal and the reporter from publishing any further defamatory articles against him. 

His counsel had said the article was "pre-planned" in order to "activate" people against him and to "please some people". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

As the night temperature plummeted to below freezing point in many parts of the Kashmir valley including Srinagar, dense fog engulfed the city and other parts.

Horizontal drilling to evacuate trapped workers in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi has reached 42 metres or 67 per cent of the blockade, rekindling hopes of the stranded 41 persons coming out soon.

'We all face challenges in life. It's our approach towards them that absolutely decides what you become.'

Both Sen and Srikanth are fighting to be inside the top 16 by April 28 next year to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

'There can be no bigger compliment than people walking away, carrying the film in their hearts, and thanking you for it.'

