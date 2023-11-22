RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kerala oppn leader slams CM's remarks on assault on YC activists; calls him 'criminal'
November 22, 2023  22:23
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala assembly VD Satheesan on Wednesday flayed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks regarding the assault on the Youth Congress activists who waved black flags at him and called him a "criminal". 

As Vijayan's cabinet colleagues justified his remark that DYFI workers were saving lives of the YC activists and did not assault them, Satheesan alleged that it shows the CM's "cruel" mindset. 

Condemning the CM's remarks, Satheesan said a day ago he had accused Vijayan of having a criminal mindset, "but today I am saying he is a criminal." 

"A person who is calling for continuing such murder attempts is not eligible to sit in the CM's office. He should step down or publicly apologise for his statements," the LoP contended. 

The LoP further alleged that Vijayan's remarks admiring the DYFI workers' actions and asking them to continue the same in the future amount to "instigating a riot". 

Meanwhile, Vijayan, after inaugurating the Nava Kerala Sadas in Mattannur assembly constituency in Kannur district, said the huge public turnout for the state government's outreach programme has upset the mental balance of UDF leaders. 

The CM said the huge crowd at each venue indicates that people are convinced about the outreach programme. 

"But some are feigning ignorance about it and there is no use in talking to them. You can only wake up those who are asleep. -- PTI
