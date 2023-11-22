Jharkhand govt to airlift workers after Silkyara tunnel evacuation





There are around 15 workers from Jharkhand trapped in the tunnel.





An official from the Jharkhand labour department present at the rescue spot told PTI that the state government has planned to airlift the workers belonging to their state.





Another official said the rescued workers will be taken to a hospital at Chilyanisaur in Uttarkashi where a separate ward with 41 oxygen-supported beds has been prepared.





Depending upon their medical condition, they will be kept under observation at the hospital before being allowed to go back to their homes. -- PTI

