JD-S lodges complaint against 'Cong miscreants' who pasted posters against Kumaraswamy





The JD-S city unit president H M Ramesh Gowda, former MLC Chowda Reddy Thoopalli, and party's legal cell president A P Ranganath met the Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and handed over a copy of their complaint.





Sharing the names of the 'miscreants' with the police commissioner, the leaders demanded stringent action against them for defaming former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy.





They also said that such posters can disturb peace and harmony in the city.





The Congress' posters surfaced near Kumaraswamy's residence after an FIR was registered against him for using illegal power connection to illuminate his house during Deepavali recently.





Kumaraswamy paid Rs 68,526 as fine for the power theft and blamed the electricity contractor who took illegal power connection. -- PTI

