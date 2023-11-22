Israel-Hamas deal: 50 hostages for ceasefire





"The Israeli government is committed to bringing all the abductees home. Tonight, the government approved the outline for the first stage of achieving this goal, under which at least 50 abductees--women and children--will be released over a span of four days, during which there will be a lull in the fighting," the statement said.





Taking to his social media X, Israeli PM stated, "Tonight, the Government has approved the outline of the first stage of achieving this goal, according to which at least 50 hostages - women and children - will be released over four days, during which a pause in the fighting will be held." -- ANI

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a statement on Wednesday, confirming the release of roughly 50 hostages abducted by the Hamas terror group in Gaza during the October 7 attack, reported The Times of Israel.