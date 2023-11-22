RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Israel to release Palestinian prisoners
November 22, 2023  09:44
Palestinians mourn killings. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
Qatar has confirmed an agreement for a cease-fire and swap between Israel and Hamas, saying the start time will be announced in the next 24 hours and that it will last for four days. 

 The statement early Wednesday morning from Qatar's Foreign Ministry described the talks that produced the agreement as a mediation by Egypt, the U.S. and Qatar for a humanitarian pause. 

 The starting time of the pause will be announced within the next 24 hours and last for four days, subject to extension, the statement said. 

The agreement includes the release of 50 civilian women and children hostages currently held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons, the number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement

. It added that the cease-fire will allow the entry of a larger number of humanitarian convoys and relief aid, including fuel designated for humanitarian needs. It offered no specifics on that, however.
