Israel prez calls hostage deal moral, ethical duty
November 22, 2023  16:07
A wounded Palestinian man is rushed to hospital. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
Israel's President Isaac Herzog released a statement about the planned deal for the release of about 50 Israeli women and children hostages held in Gaza. The deal, reportedly, includes a cease-fire agreement lasting at least four days.

 President Herzog acknowledged the reservations people have about the deal, calling them "understandable, painful, and difficult." 

But Herzog also said that, "given the circumstances," he supports the decision of the Prime Minister and the government to move forward with the deal to release hostages.

 "This is a moral and ethical duty that correctly expresses the Jewish and Israeli value of securing the freedom of those held captive," he said, "with the hope that it will be the first step in returning all the hostages home."

 "The State of Israel, the IDF, and all the security forces will continue to act in every way possible to achieve this goal, alongside the restoration of the absolute security of the citizens of Israel," declared Herzog. -- ANI
