ISI-linked module held in Punjab, planned to...
November 22, 2023  15:35
Army men engage with terrorists. File pic
Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have averted planned targeted killings in the state with the arrest of three members linked to an ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module. 

 Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said three .30 bore pistols and five .32 bore pistols were recovered along with nine magazines and 30 live cartridges from their possession. 

Yadav said following reliable inputs, police teams from the Counter Intelligence, Bathinda put up a checkpost near the bridge at village Gobindpura in Bathinda and arrested the trio.

Preliminary investigations have found that the arrested trio were in contact with some persons currently lodged in Sangrur Jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he added. 

 Assistant Inspector General, Counter Intelligence, Avneet Kaur Sidhu said the arrested accused persons brought weapons from Madhya Pradesh and were tasked with carrying out targeted killings in the state to create panic.

 Probe is on to ascertain forward and backward linkages and recovery of more weapons is expected, she said. A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act in Bathinda. PTI
