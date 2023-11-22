RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India resumes e-visa services to Canadians
November 22, 2023  13:13
India resumes e-visa services to Canadian nationals.

India and Canada are embroiled in a diplomatic row over the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

The row erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing.

India in September had announced the temporarily suspension of issuing visas to Canadian citizens in view of "security threats" faced by its high commission and consulates in Canada, amid an escalating diplomatic row over Ottawa's allegations relating to the killing of a Khalistani separatist on Canadian soil.
