India on discussions with US on security matters
November 22, 2023  21:51
image
The official spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs issued the following response to media queries on reports of discussions between India and USA on security matters: 

'During the course of recent discussions on India-US security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others. The inputs are a cause of concern for both countries and they decided to take necessary follow-up action. 

'On its part, India takes such inputs seriously since it impinges on our own national security interests as well. Issues in the context of US inputs are already being examined by relevant departments.'
