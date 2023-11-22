RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala; IMD issues red alert for one district
November 22, 2023  20:22
As heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala, the India meteorological department on Wednesday issued a red alert for Pathanamthitta district of the state. 

The IMD also issued an orange alert for the day in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Idukki. 

It also issued a yellow alert in all the remaining districts, except Kannur and Kasaragod, of the state. 

The IMD, in the evening, predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts of the state. 

Earlier in the day, the IMD said that cyclonic circulations over Tamil Nadu were likely to cause moderate to medium rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in Kerala during the next five days. 

It also said there was a possibility of heavy rains in isolated places in the state between November 22-24. -- PTI
