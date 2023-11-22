Feel gratified! Biden on Hamas hostage deal





Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a statement on Wednesday, confirming roughly 50 hostages abducted by the Hamas terror group in Gaza during the October 7 attack, will be released, reported The Times of Israel.





A post shared on Netanyahu's X, formerly Twitter, page stated, "Tonight, the Government has approved the outline of the first stage of achieving this goal, according to which at least 50 hostages - women and children - will be released over four days, during which a pause in the fighting will be held."





The US President, taking to his social media X, declared that he was glad the deal was secured, adding that he was grateful that the hostages will be reunited with their families. "I welcome the deal to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas during its brutal assault against Israel on October 7th."





The US president said, "I'm gratified that these brave souls, who have endured an unspeakable ordeal, will be reunited with their families once this deal is fully implemented."





The US President expressed his gratitude to regional partners, who were "critical" in ensuring the deal was passed. Biden shared on X, "I thank Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar and President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt for their critical partnership in reaching this deal. And I appreciate Prime Minister Netanyahu's commitment in supporting an extended pause to ensure this deal can be fully carried out".





US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken further added, "We welcome the release of 50 hostages, including Americans, from captivity in Gaza. I thank Qatar and Egypt for their partnership, and appreciate Israel's support for a humanitarian pause that will allow additional humanitarian aid to reach Palestinians in Gaza."

