RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Feel gratified! Biden on Hamas hostage deal
November 22, 2023  11:20
A wounded Palestinian girl. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
A wounded Palestinian girl. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday morning said he welcomed the deal to accept a ceasefire in return for 50 hostage held by the Hamas militant group, sharing his gratitude to the acceptance of a ceasefire. 

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a statement on Wednesday, confirming roughly 50 hostages abducted by the Hamas terror group in Gaza during the October 7 attack, will be released, reported The Times of Israel. 

A post shared on Netanyahu's X, formerly Twitter, page stated, "Tonight, the Government has approved the outline of the first stage of achieving this goal, according to which at least 50 hostages - women and children - will be released over four days, during which a pause in the fighting will be held." 

The US President, taking to his social media X, declared that he was glad the deal was secured, adding that he was grateful that the hostages will be reunited with their families. "I welcome the deal to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas during its brutal assault against Israel on October 7th." 

The US president said, "I'm gratified that these brave souls, who have endured an unspeakable ordeal, will be reunited with their families once this deal is fully implemented." 

The US President expressed his gratitude to regional partners, who were "critical" in ensuring the deal was passed. Biden shared on X, "I thank Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar and President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt for their critical partnership in reaching this deal. And I appreciate Prime Minister Netanyahu's commitment in supporting an extended pause to ensure this deal can be fully carried out".

 US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken further added, "We welcome the release of 50 hostages, including Americans, from captivity in Gaza. I thank Qatar and Egypt for their partnership, and appreciate Israel's support for a humanitarian pause that will allow additional humanitarian aid to reach Palestinians in Gaza."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Sahara Fell From Grace
Why Sahara Fell From Grace

The bubble burst when the Sahara founder took the decision to go public. It was an ambitious decision, but taken without any due diligence, recalls Sudhir Bisht.

Quiet Welcome For World Champions
Quiet Welcome For World Champions

There was no fan fare at the airport as the players quietly departed for their homes from the airport.

After 4 days, drilling resumes at Silkyara tunnel
After 4 days, drilling resumes at Silkyara tunnel

The resumption of drilling with the auger machine is likely to speed up the rescue efforts.

Vicky Was Not First Choice For Sam Bahadur
Vicky Was Not First Choice For Sam Bahadur

'When I was working on this story, Vicky was not really in my mind because we had to show the journey from 20 years to 60 years.'

Meet's Ashi Gets Sun-Kissed!
Meet's Ashi Gets Sun-Kissed!

Ashi Singh is cute at times, rustic on occasion and won't leave a chance to spice up her casual wear.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances