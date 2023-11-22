RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


EC notices to Congress over Rajasthan poll ads
November 22, 2023  22:39
Ahead of the November 25 assembly polls in Rajasthan, the Election Commission on Wednesday issued two show-cause notices to the Congress state unit over its advertisements -- one claiming a wave in its favour and another asking people to give missed calls to avail benefits of its poll promises. 

The poll panel has asked state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra to respond to the notices by 3 pm on Thursday and 7 pm on Friday, respectively. 

Both the notices were issued following complaints filed by the BJP. 

In the first notice over the Congress advertisement claiming a wave in its favour, the commission said it appears that the advertisement has been "designed to look like a news item with the view to disorient the electors". 

"It is not only misleading but also seems aimed at causing a confusion in the minds of the voters regarding the outcome of the election, thereby attempting to disturb the level-playing field," the poll panel observed. 

Asking the state Congress chief to explain by Thursday why action would not be taken against the party for such an advertisement, the commission said, "...in the interim, refrain from utilising this format, content, language and placement of advertisement, which as per your own party's complaint in March, violates the spirit of the Representation of the People Act and the Model Code of Conduct." -- PTI
