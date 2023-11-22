RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress still punishing Rajesh Pilot's son: Modi
November 22, 2023  15:46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the Congress leadership, accusing it of indulging in 'dynastic' politics and said that the grand old party strives to 'punish' its leader Sachin Pilot for his father's revolt against high command in 1996.

Addressing a public rally in Bhilwara's Shahpura of Rajasthan, PM Modi said that the Congress party has a feeling of rancour for his son -- Sachin Pilot as his father was Rajesh Pilot.

"You know the history of Congress. Whomsoever tries to raise his voice against wrongdoings in the party, he will lose political space because of the high command sitting in Delhi. Rajesh Pilot, only once raised his voice against Congress and that too for the betterment of the Congress, but the party is punishing Sachin Pilot to the date. Rajesh Pilot is no more but Congress is with a feeling of rancour for his son -- Sachin Pilot," the PM said.

Notably, Congress leader Rajesh Pilot was considered to be one of the few in the party's governing body who argued against putting forth Sonia Gandhi as the party's prime ministerial candidate.

The Gehlot-Sachin Pilot feud cropped up soon after the Congress's 2018 victory in Rajasthan, over the chief minister's post.

Though Pilot agreed to play second fiddle to the veteran, he revolted in 2020.

